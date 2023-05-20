AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Former Tascosa high school running back, King Doerue was in Amarillo on Saturday for his second annual ‘King Doerue Sweatbox Clinic’ that was held at the running backs former High school.

The camp helps young athletes develop their skills while providing a safe and fun atmosphere. The clinic had other Tascosa High School graduates helping out, Major Everhart and Joseph Plunk joined who are both playing football at the next level.

However, even with all the big names helping out the camp, the big story came halfway through the clinic when Doerue announced that he would be transferring from Purdue University, where he played running back, to Cal Berkeley to continue his college athletic career for the final two years of his NCAA eligibility.

Doerue spoke on why he decided to transfer saying, “I built a good relationship with the running back coach, and I really liked the coaching staff. Now I want to experience the West Coast a little bit and see how it is out there, but I had a great time at Purdue, but you know I’m taking my career elsewhere and I feel like Cal Berkeley is gonna be good for me.”