AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In May, MyHighPlains.com had a chance to speak with former Tascosa Rebel, Avion Carter, about his journey to becoming a four-star Texas Christian University football signee.

During this interview, he explains how he became a fan of the game and how J.J. Watt his favorite football player inspired him to play defensive end.

Carter also recaps his high school career starting with his freshman year up until his last game as a senior, his first offer coming from Baylor, being named first-team All-District as a tight-end, playing with Texas Tech Raider Major Everhart.

He also details what he learned from Coach Ken Plunk, and how he influenced him.

Avion explains what helped him choose TCU over all his other offers, why he wears number one, his favorite snack, and so much more he was fun to talk to and full of personality.