AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The former Gruver Greyhound Jalin Conyer, who was a 5-star football recruit plans to return to the Texas Panhandle after he announced his commitment to play with Texas Tech University next season.

Conyers announced his commitment to TTU on his Instagram on Sunday. He recently announced entering the transfer portal on Nov. 29, after three seasons with Arizona State University. At ASU he managed to catch 74 passes for a total of 846 yards receiving and six touchdowns.

Jalin has one year of eligibility left as he redshirted at Oklahoma University before transferring to ASU. Ironically TTU was Conyers’s first offer as a high school junior.

via Jalin Conyers X

The Red Raiders received a 6’4″ 270-pound athletic tight end with NFL potential who was listed as the No. 4 TE in 247Sports Transfer Portal Rankings.