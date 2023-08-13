AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today, the Amarillo Sod Poodles announced that the Arizona Diamondbacks have selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Bryce Jarvis to make his Major League Baseball debut.

According to an Amarillo Sod Poodles release, Jarvis was previously a part of the Sod Poodles and has the second-most strikeouts in Sod Poodles history with 167, games started with 36, and innings pitched with 155.2.

via Amarillo Sod Poodles Press Release

He was selected 18th overall in the 2020 MLB Draft out of the University of Duke. He joined the Sod Poodles in the 2023 season, earning Texas League Pitcher of the Week honors for April 17-23. He was then promoted to Triple-A Reno on April 25th.

According to the release, In 22 appearances he made 16 starts with the Triple-A Reno Aces, he ended this season at 7-5 with a 5.48 ERA. Officials said the right-hander ranks first in the D-backs’ farm system with nine wins. He also ranks second in strikeouts with a total of 110, third in IP with 102.2, fifth in BAA with .249, and a WHIP of 1.47, and he ranks seventh among qualified pitchers in ERA with a 5.26.

Jarvis is the 44th former Sod Poodle player to make it to “The Show” and the 17th to debut with the Diamondbacks other players include:

OF Dominic Canzone

OF Corbin Carroll

RHP Slade Cecconi

OF Dominic Fletcher

RHP Luis Frias

OF Stone Garrett,

LHP Tommy Henry

C Jose Herrera

LHP Tyler Holton

RHP Drey Jameson

INF Buddy Kennedy

RHP Justin Martinez,

OF Jake McCarthy

RHP Ryne Nelson

RHP Brandyn Sittinger,

OF Alek Thomas.

RHP Humberto Mejia

INF Geraldo Perdomo

