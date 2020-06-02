Flat Bill Baseball hosts camp with professional baseball players and instructors

See video above for the sights and sounds from day one of today’s camp.
Instructors that are working the camp include:
1. Robert Riggins – Player Development Coach for Milwaukee Brewers
2. Dominic Yearego – Pitcher in Oakland A’s organization
Joe Corbett- Pitcher in Texas Rangers organization
4. Brian Bueno – Multiple years in Indy ball with the Amarillo Dillas and catching instructor at 5 Tool baseball/Instructs baseball
5. Jermel Lomack- Multiple years in A ball and IF instructor at 5 Tool baseball/Instructs baseball
6. Michael Baca-4th yr playing professional baseball, over 300 starts at SS/3B, played juco, NAIA, and D1 baseball. Won a TX batting title at AHS batting .607