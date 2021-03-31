Family-like bond has Palo Duro Boys Soccer playing in Regional Quarterfinals

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A lot of teams are close but for the Palo Duro Dons boys soccer team, they look to be family. The Dons close bond has them gearing up for a Regional Quarter Finals game.

The team is led by Coach Irvin Johnson who has been the head boys soccer coach for Palo Duro for nine years, and seems to truly cares about the program and student athletes.

The team seems to have a close connection that Coach Johnson attributes to his teams success this season saying, “We are all pulling for each other. We are all picking each other up and cheering each other on, but the main thing is just holding each other accountable for our mistakes. And…Just being supportive that’s from my team managers to my athletic trainers, my filmers, guys on the bench. It’s just a great family atmosphere, and I think that that’s huge.”

Coach Johnson has the Dons shooting in the right direction this year, both physically and figuratively. Other than the Dons being 3 rounds deep into the Playoffs, they are also only two goals shy of breaking the Amarillo I.S.D goals scored record in a single season.

Uxmal Morales, a Sophomore Centre Mid for the Dons is excited about the opportunity of breaking the record saying, “It’s kind of exciting knowing that we’re going to make some history, beating that record.”

The former record was set by former Amarillo High Head Coach, David Daily, who happened to be a mentor of Coach Johnson, and while breaking the record would be nice for Coach Johnson it seems he has his team more focused on just preparing for their Regional Quarterfinals game with El Paso Bowie.

Dominique Gomez, a junior forward for the Dons said, “We know they (El Paso Bowie) almost play like us. Somewhat resemblance to us, but also that they are very fast and athletic. They have good players too, and we can’t take them light.”

Coach Johnson and his team will face off against El Paso Bowie on Friday, April 2 at 6:00 P.M. in Midland at Grande Communications Stadium.