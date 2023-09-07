AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Pampa native Zach Thomas was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Aug. 5, surrounded by family, friends, fans and hall of famers.

However, what stands out most to those closest to him are both his humility and determination.

“He was just so determined to succeed,” said Former White Deer Coach, Jerry Cox. “There’s been lots of football players that probably had as much or more talent than he had and were bigger, but none of them had his heart and desire.”

During Zach’s Hall of Fame speech, he reflected on his time in White Deer, saying that was where he learned to win. Former teammate Brady Burns shared that Zach considers that to be one of his greatest accomplishments.

“Every time you ask Zach, what his greatest accomplishment was… he’ll revert back to that 15 and 0 state championship season,” said Burns. “I’m here to tell you that it’s okay to tell the truth that going into the Hall of Fame, that might be just my [sic] trump that state championship.”

Steve Thomas, Zach’s dad, shared that when they received the call that Zach would be inducted into the Hall of Fame, he thought: What took so long?

“We’ve been waiting for years, and I just hoped to live long enough to see it,” said Thomas. “I think it’s the fifth most tackles ever in NFL history. Plus, he was a seven-time pro bowler and five-time all-pro first team and second-time second-team All-Pro. So, he had all the credentials, we just didn’t know why it’s taking so long. There’s been a lot of good players have waited years to get inducted in the Hall of Fame. So, we just had to have patience.”

Coach Cox said that during his time coaching Zach, they often challenged him, knowing that he would always go the extra mile.

“He always tried hard every time he always worked so hard,” said Cox. “If you told him he couldn’t do something he was going to prove you wrong and sometimes would tell him he couldn’t do it just to see what he would do.”

Burns said whenever varsity and JV would scrimmage, Zach was always the one to make plays and give varsity players a run for their money.

“If someone made a tackle from the junior varsity in those scrimmages or whatever during practice, Zach was on it,” said Burns. “He was a beast, and a ball hog. When he was 14, 15-years-old and we were 17 and 18, he’s given his hard time. That was noticed early on, and they moved back up to varsity pretty dang [sic] quick because he was that good as a freshman.”

Zach was considered undersized by coaches but always proved himself on the field.

Not only was Zach being inducted into the Hall of Fame a big moment for his family but for the Texas Panhandle.

“A lot of people don’t realize just how hard it was for someone like Zach to be there,” said Cox. “From the small town and the Texas panhandle. Maybe 2% of high school players play in college at Division One level and one or 2% of them get to play pros and less than 1% and get to be a Hall of Famer. It’s just a real feather in the cap for everyone living in Texas Panhandle that one of ours made it.”

“He represents the average guy that could, if he wants to pull his bootstraps up and work hard enough, he can do exactly what he wants to do,” said Thomas. “That’s one thing Zach was, there wasn’t anybody getting in his way. He was going to go all the way up. I knew he’d be a good college player, but I never thought he’d go as far as two-time consensus all-American in college, so they almost overlooked and shouldn’t be overlooking somebody.”

While Zach’s accomplishments are something to be proud of the people around him are amazed by his humility.

“I think it’s his humility,” said Thomas. “God rewards people that are humble and the people go around, boasting all the time usually trip over themselves somewhere. They don’t get blessed. But it’s my job as a parent to teach him humility and it was the other way around. He taught me humility. So that’s his greatest trait.”

Burns shared that not only does Zach have great character but so does his family.

“They mean the world to me, they’ve always been so good to me,” said Burns. “They just treat you like the same people that they are. “They’re just good as gold and so the character of Zack has carried through from his parents.”

As the years go by, Zach’s legacy will live on and to some he will be remembered as the man who completed 13 seasons in the NFL, earning AFC Defensive Rookie of the Year, with all five all-pro selections and seven Pro Bowl selections.

To his family, friends and those who know him best, they hope he is remembered as humble.

“I just hope that they look at him as a humble person,” said Thomas. “That he’s not cocky or prideful and I think it’s what fans love about him. That’s what makes them flock to him. They just love him, and they can relate to him. “

Thomas continued, “He’s going to be around for a while. I mean people are going to forget about him but that’s going to take many years because he really planted the seed when it comes to being respected by other people. That’s what I like about him most, not that he’s a great football player.”