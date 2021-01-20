Eric Mims named Palo Duro’s Head Football Coach

Press Release from AISD:

January 20, 2021 – Wednesday evening, the Amarillo ISD’s Board of Trustees unanimously approved the hiring of Eric Mims as the Head Football Coach and Athletic Coordinator for Palo Duro High School. Mims comes to Palo Duro after spending six seasons in Duncanville ISD, with the last three as the offensive coordinator. As the offensive coordinator, his offense has been a leader in many statistical categories while advancing to state championship games in 2018 and 2019. Duncanville High School advanced to the state semi-finals this past season.

Mims’ years in coaching include a three-year stint at Dallas Skyline prior to going to Duncanville. In the last nine years at these two schools, he has been part of a 100-21 record and seven outright District Championships. Coach Mims is a 2000 graduate of Palo Duro High School and spent his first seven years of coaching in Amarillo, the last several at Palo Duro under then head coach Steve Parr.

“We are very excited about Coach Mims coming back home to Palo Duro as the Head Football Coach,” said AISD Athletic Director Brad Thiessen. “He brings a great deal of experience in big games and a real sense of pride for our community. We feel very fortunate to have a leader with his character and ability to mentor and teach our kids.”

Mims played football for four years at Eastern New Mexico University and received his BA degree from West Texas A&M University in 2005.

He will follow in the footsteps of AISD’s first African American Head Football Coach, Johnny N. Allen, who was the coach at Amarillo Carver High School. Coach Mims is expected to begin his new duties with Palo Duro on February 1, 2021.