Palo Duro Head Coach Eric Mims Sr., has brought in a new mentality and new expectations, and because of that, the Dons just won their first season opener for the first time in over five years.

The win saw them edge out Seminole on the road in overtime, 34-26. A big facet of that win was junior running back, Tre’Sean Monroe, who went for 155 yards, two touchdowns, and a key 2 point conversion in overtime.