Dumas and Pampa pick up a pair of wins over 5A opponents

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Thursday night football action saw a pair of 3-4A teams defeat 2-5A teams.

The 4-1 Dumas Demons came to Amarillo to take on the 1-1,Caprock Longhorns at Dick Bivins Stadium. In Pampa we saw the undefeated Harvesters battle the Palo Duro Dons in an impromptu matchup due to COVID-19.

Both games were one sided, both in favor of the smaller schools. Dumas’s defense proved to be too much for the Longhorns, and Pampa’s offense too explosive for the Don’s.

Finals:

Dumas vs. Caprock 40-14

Palo Duro vs. Pampa 13-56



