District 3-5A Baseball Scores: March 30, 2021

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – All 6 of the District 3-5A Baseball teams were in action today. One game saw the first place Amarillo High Sandies take on the Second place Plainview Bulldogs.
District 3-5A Baseball results for March 30, 2021:
Amarillo High defeated Plainview, 7-4
Randall defeated Palo Duro, 13-1
Tascosa Defeated Caprock, 8-1
