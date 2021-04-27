District 3-5A Baseball Roundup: Amarillo High takes down Tascosa at Hodgetown

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo High Sandies met their longtime rival in the Tascosa Rebels on Tuesday at Hodgetown for some District 3-5A action.

The game saw the Sandies handle the Rebels from the beginning. Starting with Tristan Curless’ great pitching in the top of the 1st. The young man had three strikeouts to help the Sandies get to the bottom of the 1st.

Once at bat the Sandies put on a show, putting up 5 runs in the 1st inning alone, and they would continue to hit well, winning the game, 15-4.

Other H.S. District 3-5A Scores from 04-27-2021:

Randall defeated Caprock, 17-4

Plainview defeated Palo Duro, 10-0