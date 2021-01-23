Defense pushes Lady Buffs past Texas A&M-Kingsville

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Lady Buffs were at home for the second day in a row against The Texas A&M Kingsville Javelinas on Saturday. The game saw WT’s defense step up, and some milestones be reached by a well known senior.

The Lady Buffs were certainly rolling against the Javelinas on Saturday afternoon at the First United Bank Center in Canyon, as they forced a season-high 24 turnovers on their way to a 71-50 victory.

WT was lead by seniors, Lexy Hightower and Abby Spurgin. The two combined for 30 points in the win, the pair finished with 15 points a piece.

The game also had historic significance. Senior leader, Lexy Hightower, claimed the eighth postition on the WT’s scoring list in the fourth period when she drained a three off a screen from Braylyn Dollar near the wing to push the Lady Buffs lead to 60-46 with just under 5 minutes left to play.

If that was not enough, Hightower also tied Carlee Massie for second on WT’s made three pointer list with 214.

Watch the highlights from WT’s Saturday match up at the top of the page.