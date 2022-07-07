ATTACHED: (PRESS RELEASE FROM GOBUFFSGO.COM)

CANYON, Texas – West Texas A&M head men’s basketball coach Tom Brown has proudly announced the return of WT standout David Chavlovich to the 2022-23 coaching staff.



“I’m excited to welcome back David Chavlovich to the WT Basketball program,” stated Brown. “David will bring a wealth of experience with him to WT. David played all four years at WT, culminating with a trip to the NCAA Final Four in his senior season. He defiantly had opportunities to leave WT for bigger schools. However, David wanted to win, he was a leader on the court and was committed to the program. I believe he will have the same passion and commitment as a coach!”



Chavlovich returns to Buff Basketball after playing professionally in Croatia and Australia. Following his four-year career at WT, he signed a contract with the Croatian Side KK Bosco located in Zagreb, Croatia, before traveling to Australia to play with the FDBA Frankston Blues.



“I’m excited to come back and coach at my alma mater with the best coaches in the country,” said Chavlovich. “I have big shoes to fill as coach Quincy Henderson is one of the best coaches out there, but I can’t wait to learn and grow as a coach and bring a national championship to WT.”



“Coach Quincy Henderson will be fantastic at St. Cloud State, and he will really be missed,” Brown said. “The addition of David Chavlovich will be a huge addition to our program.”



The Arlington product registered one of the greatest careers in program and Lone Star Conference history as he finished as the all-time leading scorer with 2,490 points. He finished his time in the Maroon & White as the only player in program history to reach 2,000 points while also sitting at the top in career field goals (789), field goal attempts (1,912), 3-pointers (388), 3-point attempts (1,062), and free throws (524). In his final season, Chavlovich also set the single-season school record in points scored (726) to surpass his previous record of 665.



Chavlovich led the Buffs to the program’s first NCAA Elite Eight appearance since 1998 with a 95-87 victory over UT Permian Basin. He totaled 71 points during the regional tournament, including 28 in the finals to earn MVP honors. The Buffs went on to defeat Le Moyne College, 87-73, to advance to the Final Four for the first time in school history.



He was a four-time All-American and finalist for the 2018 Bevo Francis award which is given to the top men’s basketball player who competes in the NCAA Division I, Division II, Division III and NAIA. During his senior season, he was named a First Team All-American by Basketball Times and received Honorable Mention honors by Division II Conference Commissioners’ Association (D2CCA) and National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC).