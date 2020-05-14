Clovis High School football staying active during the pandemic

CLOVIS, N.M.(KRQE) – Clovis High School Head Football Coach Cal Fullerton has kept in touch and engaged with his team over the internet and having meetings and workouts.

“We had a workout for the kids to do every day and the goal, well the challenge of them was to send us the video of them working out. Even if it was just a ten-second clip or whatever it was. Here in the last couple of weeks we have changed it up a little bit and now we are having mandatory meetings two times a week where they have to get on and work out in front of us,” said Fullerton.

Players from the Clovis football team have been garnering more attention by college coaches as of late, and it is because they are posting videos of their workouts for coaches to see. Coach Fullerton says that some coaches have even reached out to players for certain workouts so that they could get a better look at them.

A program that has really reached out a lot more to the Wildcats is the University of New Mexico. They have recruited a lot of players and Coach Fullerton says that UNM Head Coach Danny Gonzales and his staff have been amazing to him and his team.

“I pretty much talk to them once or twice a week and I don’t know man, I told them how much we appreciate it, how special that makes us feel. You know, its stuff that they really don’t have to do and they still take the time to make us feel important. So, I think it’s a great deal, what they are doing right now,” said Fullerton.

