Clean Sweep: Randall Boys and Girls Wrestling Teams claim 5A State Titles

The Randall Wrestling teams dominate at State. The boy’s team won their 3rd straight state title, while the Lady Raiders claimed their first ever state crown.

Boy’s Gold Medalists

106-pound

Ashton Bennert, Randall

126-pound

Andres Mendoza, Randall

132-pound

Robert Ruiz, Dumas

138-pound

Ahlee Yart, Dumas

145-pound

Jared Gallegos, Randall

182-pound

Branson Britten, Randall (Named 5A Most Outstanding Wrestler)

Girl’s Gold Medalists

95-pound

Avery Stout, Randall

102-pound

Jaryn Ortegon, Randall

119-pound

Tatiana Garcia, Caprock

