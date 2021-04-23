Clean Sweep: Randall Boys and Girls Wrestling Teams claim 5A State Titles

The Randall Wrestling teams dominate at State. The boy’s team won their 3rd straight state title, while the Lady Raiders claimed their first ever state crown.
Boy’s Gold Medalists
106-pound
Ashton Bennert, Randall
126-pound
Andres Mendoza, Randall
132-pound
Robert Ruiz, Dumas
138-pound
Ahlee Yart, Dumas
145-pound
Jared Gallegos, Randall
182-pound
Branson Britten, Randall (Named 5A Most Outstanding Wrestler)
Girl’s Gold Medalists
95-pound
Avery Stout, Randall
102-pound
Jaryn Ortegon, Randall
119-pound
Tatiana Garcia, Caprock