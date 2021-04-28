Claude’s Lanie Stapp prepares for her third trip to the UIL State Track Meet

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to security.org, Amarillo has been cited as the city with the "fourth largest decline in homeless population in the United States" from 2019 to 2020.

On Tuesday, April 27, Jason Riddlespurger, the City of Amarillo's Director of Community Development, discussed the 2021 Homeless Point in Time Count during Amarillo's City Council meeting.