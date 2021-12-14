Skip to content
KAMR - MyHighPlains.com
Amarillo
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Today in Amarillo
Border Report
Coronavirus Coverage
DC Bureau
Entertainment News
For Your Health
Good News
National News
Politics Today
Texas News
Texas Politics
World News
Your Local Election HQ
BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
One Year Anniversary of the COVID-19 Vaccine
Police say smash-and-grab robberies organized with Snapchat, other apps: report
This massive security flaw has the internet freaked out
Law enforcement spreads holiday cheer
Video
Video Center
Weather
Forecast
Weather Radar
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Map Center
Live Weather Cameras
Texas Burn Bans
TxDOT Highway Conditions
Tracking the Tropics
Weather Headlines
Sports
Local Sports
The Locker Room
Sod Poodles
Silver Star Nation
NFL
The Big Game
Big Race Daytona
Masters Report
China 2022
Top Stories
Ayton returns to pace Suns in 111-107 win over Blazers in OT
Top Stories
‘Kentucky United’ telethon raises $3M for tornado victims
Memphis flashes potential, runs past No. 6 Alabama 92-78
Clash of Champions: #1 Clarendon (2A) defeats #1 Texline (1A) in match up of defending State Champions
Video
After questionable officiating, Bills Mafia donates to visual impairment organization in honor of NFL refs
Video
Studio 4
What’s Happening
On the Show
4 Your Health
4 the Holidays
4 Your Glass
Bands
Recipes
Studio 4 Style Guide
Thirsty Thursdays
Top Stories
Market 33 discusses best stouts this holiday season
Video
Top Stories
TTUSHC InfantRisk Center talks on vaccines and pregnancy
Video
Sips and Giggles Mobile Bar helps keep the party moving
Video
Blue Crane Bakery getting ready for the holidays
Video
Dwalls Selfie Studio provides an opportunity for families to take pictures with Santa
Video
Find It Fast
Amarillo Events Calendar
Black History Month
Breast Cancer
Clear the Shelters
DONATE to CMN of Amarillo
Heart of the High Plains
Hispanic Heritage Month
Home for the Holidays
Lone Star NYE
Hometown Heroes
Lottery
Hunger Action Month
Missing on the High Plains
Red Cross and Disaster Relief
Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport Survey
State of the State
Veterans Voices
Voter Information Guide
We Remember
Women’s History
Marketplace
Amarillo Real Estate
Local Leaders
Keeping It Clean
Contests
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life
High Country Chevy Cowboys Giveaway
Home for the Holidays
KAMR Local 4 Pet of the Day
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Privacy Policy
Subscribe To Our Newsletter
Terms of Use
TV Guide
Work for Us
Regional News Partners
Alexa Flash Briefings
Contact Us
FCC Applications
Jobs
Let’s Get to Work, Texas
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Clash of Champions: #1 Clarendon (2A) defeats #1 Texline (1A) in match up of defending State Champions
Local Sports
by:
Clint Brakebill
Posted:
Dec 14, 2021 / 10:47 PM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 14, 2021 / 10:47 PM CST
Close
You have been added to End Zone Extra Newsletter
Subscribe Now
End Zone Extra
Sign Up
Video Forecast
Record warmth today; very windy tomorrow
Video
Don't Miss
Beyond Billy Ivy: Dison sentenced to prison on murder conspiracy charges
Video
Justices signal they’ll OK new abortion limits, may toss Roe
All 3 defendants found guilty of murdering Ahmaud Arbery
Video
Thomas Brown family, friends mark grim 5-year anniversary with courthouse protest
Video
See longest partial lunar eclipse in centuries Friday
Photos: A sneak peek at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade floats
Gallery
Wounded deer runs into Louisiana hospital, up escalator, video shows
Video