Clarendon Claims District Title After Overtime Thriller in Panhandle

PANHANDLE, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clarendon Broncos clinched the district title in 2-2A on Friday when they defeated the Panhandle Panthers, 87-84 in an overtime thriller.

You can check out the highlights from that exciting game and more, including Texlines big district win over Nazareth above.

