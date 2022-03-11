SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Last year the Clarendon Broncos won the Class 2A State Basketball Championship, this year they are looking to repeat history.

The Broncos have been a great team all year, which is why before this weekend, they owned a 28-2 record and were state tournament bound.

After Friday mornig’s performance in the State Semifinals that saw the Broncos roll over La Rue La Poynor, 69-60 the Broncos are now galloping back into the state title game for the second year in a row.

State Semifinal stats:

HOME TEAM: Clarendon 29-2
                          TOT-FG  3-PT         REBOUNDS
## Player Name            FG-FGA FG-FGA FT-FTA OF DE TOT PF  TP  A TO BLK S MIN
00 Jmaury Davis........ f 11-27   0-1    2-3    5  7 12   4  24  0  1  0  2  21
02 LaMarcus Penigar.... g  5-12   1-6    4-4    4  1  5   4  15  2  7  0  6  24
03 Jordan Herndon...... g  1-5    0-2    4-4    4  4  8   2   6  5  4  0  3  32
04 Lyric Smith......... g  1-6    0-2    0-4    6  5 11   4   2  1  3  0  3  27
05 Cayden D'Costa...... g  6-13   2-3    2-3    3  3  6   2  16  3  3  0  2  27
01 Harrison Howard.....    0-0    0-0    0-0    0  0  0   1   0  0  0  0  0   2
10 Jaxan McAnear.......    0-0    0-0    0-0    0  0  0   0   0  0  0  0  0  0+
12 Tyler Harper........    1-6    1-5    0-0    1  1  2   0   3  0  0  1  0   9
23 Anthony Ceniceros...    1-6    1-4    0-0    2  5  7   3   3  4  2  2  0  18
   TEAM................                         1  3  4
   Totals..............   26-75   5-23  12-18  26 29 55  20  69 15 20  3 16 160

TOTAL FG% 1st Half: 14-41 34.1%   2nd Half: 12-34 35.3%   Game: 34.7%  DEADB
3-Pt. FG% 1st Half:  4-14 28.6%   2nd Half:  1-9  11.1%   Game: 21.7%   REBS
F Throw % 1st Half:  8-11 72.7%   2nd Half:  4-7  57.1%   Game: 66.7%   1,1

With the win, the Bronco’s will turn their eyes toward #1 Lipan on Saturday who up to this point in the season has been perfect, at 39-0! The two will tip off at 1:30 p.m.