SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Last year the Clarendon Broncos won the Class 2A State Basketball Championship, this year they are looking to repeat history.

The Broncos have been a great team all year, which is why before this weekend, they owned a 28-2 record and were state tournament bound.

After Friday mornig’s performance in the State Semifinals that saw the Broncos roll over La Rue La Poynor, 69-60 the Broncos are now galloping back into the state title game for the second year in a row.

State Semifinal stats:

HOME TEAM: Clarendon 29-2 TOT-FG 3-PT REBOUNDS ## Player Name FG-FGA FG-FGA FT-FTA OF DE TOT PF TP A TO BLK S MIN 00 Jmaury Davis........ f 11-27 0-1 2-3 5 7 12 4 24 0 1 0 2 21 02 LaMarcus Penigar.... g 5-12 1-6 4-4 4 1 5 4 15 2 7 0 6 24 03 Jordan Herndon...... g 1-5 0-2 4-4 4 4 8 2 6 5 4 0 3 32 04 Lyric Smith......... g 1-6 0-2 0-4 6 5 11 4 2 1 3 0 3 27 05 Cayden D'Costa...... g 6-13 2-3 2-3 3 3 6 2 16 3 3 0 2 27 01 Harrison Howard..... 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 10 Jaxan McAnear....... 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0+ 12 Tyler Harper........ 1-6 1-5 0-0 1 1 2 0 3 0 0 1 0 9 23 Anthony Ceniceros... 1-6 1-4 0-0 2 5 7 3 3 4 2 2 0 18 TEAM................ 1 3 4 Totals.............. 26-75 5-23 12-18 26 29 55 20 69 15 20 3 16 160 TOTAL FG% 1st Half: 14-41 34.1% 2nd Half: 12-34 35.3% Game: 34.7% DEADB 3-Pt. FG% 1st Half: 4-14 28.6% 2nd Half: 1-9 11.1% Game: 21.7% REBS F Throw % 1st Half: 8-11 72.7% 2nd Half: 4-7 57.1% Game: 66.7% 1,1

With the win, the Bronco’s will turn their eyes toward #1 Lipan on Saturday who up to this point in the season has been perfect, at 39-0! The two will tip off at 1:30 p.m.