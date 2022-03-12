SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Defending Class 2A State Champion Clarendon Broncos stepped on the court of the Alamodome down in San Antonio on Saturday afternoon as underdogs to undefeated Lipan, ‘The number one ranked team in the state’. What happened after the team stepped onto the court was pure entertainment.

The Clarendon Broncos and the Lipan Indians went toe-to-toe in the first quarter, with Indians edging out the Broncos by the end of the first half, 24-16. However, the second half was a different story, as the Broncos outscored the Indians, 49-27.

The huge swing in momentum came from the senior point guard, Lamarcus Penigar, who went 14-20 from the field, had six three-pointers, eight rebounds, and 41 total points!

The huge performance from Penigar helped launch the Broncos to their second straight Class 2A State Championship.

VISITORS: Clarendon 31-2 TOT-FG 3-PT REBOUNDS ## Player Name FG-FGA FG-FGA FT-FTA OF DE TOT PF TP A TO BLK S MIN 03 Jordan Herndon...... f 2-3 2-3 0-0 0 3 3 4 6 2 1 0 2 23 05 Cayden D'Costa...... f 4-9 0-0 2-2 4 12 16 1 10 0 3 0 2 32 00 Jmaury Davis........ g 3-11 0-1 0-2 1 3 4 2 6 0 3 2 0 32 02 LaMarcus Penigar.... g 14-20 6-10 7-9 0 8 8 3 41 3 5 1 1 27 04 Lyric Smith......... g 1-2 0-0 0-2 1 3 4 1 2 2 2 1 0 31 01 Harrison Howard..... 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0+ 10 Jaxan McAnear....... 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0+ 12 Tyler Harper........ 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 23 Anthony Ceniceros... 0-2 0-2 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 12 33 Levi Gates.......... 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0+ 44 Reagan Wade......... 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0+ TEAM................ 3 3 1 Totals.............. 24-47 8-16 9-15 9 29 38 11 65 7 16 4 7 160 TOTAL FG% 1st Half: 8-23 34.8% 2nd Half: 16-24 66.7% Game: 51.1% DEADB 3-Pt. FG% 1st Half: 0-4 0.0% 2nd Half: 8-12 66.7% Game: 50.0% REBS F Throw % 1st Half: 0-0 0.0% 2nd Half: 9-15 60.0% Game: 60.0% 2