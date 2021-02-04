Clarendon Bronco Basketball is Runnin’ Wild

CLARENDON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clarendon Broncos are buckin’ away the competition, thanks in part to their new head coach.

Boston Hudson, the Canadian Wildcat graduate, has lead the Broncos to a 12-4 record this season and he and his team are showing no signs of slowing down.

Hudson and his wild horses will be taking on the Panhandle Panthers on the road tomorrow, in hopes to secure an outright district title at 6 p.m.