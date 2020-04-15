City of Amarillo Major Golf Tournament schedule cancelled for 2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Due to the impact of COVID-19, the City of Amarillo Major Golf Tournament Schedule for 2020 has been cancelled.

The city and sponsors reached the decision to cancel the Major Golf Tournament Schedule for this year after considering the public health impact of COVID-19 in the Amarillo community, as well as the financial impact at the national, state and local levels of the economic shutdown related to COVID-19.

“This unfortunate decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat,” said George Priolo, Golf General Manager for Ross Rogers Golf Complex and Comanche Trail Golf Complex. “Special consideration was provided to our valued sponsors and their current economic climate. We also emphasized our ability to ensure these events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic. We also considered the challenge of setting structured events and tournaments given ongoing decisions by other national, state and local entities. Our golf community has been blessed for well over 30 years by great sponsors. We want this relationship to continue well into the future. Our amazing sponsors have supported golf in our community in the tens of thousands of dollars each year. After discussing all the options with our sponsors, we mutually agreed it is in their best interest to care for their employees, businesses and customers.”

The city said all sponsors are unified in their current approach to slowing the spread of COVID-19.

“With our players and families being affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, we are considering all the potential effects – from health, safety and potential financial hardships,” Priolo said. “We agree it is the best interest to cancel these tournaments until our community has a better understanding of the impact COVID-19 will cause. In the meantime, staff, along with our sponsors, will begin planning for ways to make 2021 the best season yet.”

