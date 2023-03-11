SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Childress Bobcats (28-8) season ended on Saturday at the Alamodome against Hitchcock (31-7), 68-45.

The big stage was set in San Antonio at the Alamodome for the Bobcats after they defeated the Lytle Pirates in the UIL Boys Basketball State Semifinal on Thursday, 69-48. The win propelled Childress to the programs first state basketball championship appearance since 1944.

Saturday’s game was originally slated to begin at 10:00 a.m. but after the 1A State championship game before went to overtime, the game was pushed back to about 10:30, and then as the action was about to tip off it was delayed again due to the game clock above one of the baskets not working, and in addition smoking.

However, after a few minutes the action finally began, and the Bobcats started the game fighting. The first quarter of action saw Childress go 5-13 from the field with their two upperclassmen star guards, Lamont Nickleberry and Aiden Allen combine for all 10 of their points.

The second quarter was somewhat of a tell for how the rest of the game would go. Childress entered the quarter down, 10-12 and would head into half time down, 20-28 to the Bulldogs due in large part to their 28.6 field goal (FG) shooting percentage in addition to their lack of rebounds (7), compared to Hitchcock’s 13.

Coming out of halftime, Childress looked determined to get back into the game, and played like it especially from deep, shooting 3-4 from deep. The bobcats were also boxing out some what better, collecting 12 rebounds to win the quarter on the score board, 16-14, but still trailed, 42-36.

The 4th quarter is where the Bulldogs began to really pull away. Childress’ defense looked as if they took a step back as well, giving up 26 points. The Bobcats were having no luck under the boards either, losing the battle underneath, 16-7.

The game ended with the Bobcats just short of their team title goal at, 45-68 but the team has nothing to hang their heads about. After all, this team advanced to the programs first state championship game in 79 years.