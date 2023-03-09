SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Childress Bobcats are heading to the UIL boys basketball state championship for the first time since 1944, after defeating the Lytle Pirates in their 3A State Semifinal game on Thursday, 69-48.

The Bobcats will play in the 3A state title game on Saturday, against Hitchcock with the game scheduled to tip off at 10:00 a.m.