Changes taking place at Dumas football games to help prevent spread of COVID-19

DUMAS, Texas (KARM/KCIT) — Friday is the first night of Friday night football for Dumas ISD, but there will be some changes for fans, players, and coaches.

Some of the changes DISD Athletic Director Stan Stroebel spoke about were the reduced capacity of fans, new online tickets this year for both home and visiting sides, and the requirement of wearing masks throughout the game.

Stroebel said additional seating has been set up with portable stands, and the band has been moved on to the field to better accommodate social distancing.

“That’s been the whole goal. We are so thankful to the UIL. During the summer, we weren’t sure if we were going to have a season and when the UIL said we had to do this, we are going to make it happen.,” said Stroebel.

The concession stand will remain open, with changes such as condiments on request.

Another change will be to timeouts. Getting water to players may take longer, so timeouts could be extended.

Stroebel said the gates will open a few minutes earlier to help with the new ticketing process.

