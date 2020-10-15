Caprock not overlooking their Friday night game against Wichita Falls

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Caprock Longhorns are off to a rocky start, sitting at 1-2 but there is still plenty of time to right the ship, something they look to do in their home matchup this week.

The Longhorns have had an up and down season so far, the last two weeks have seen them beat Randall with a 4th quarter field goal, and then they just got outplayed against the Dumas Demons 40-14, this last week.

This Friday, however, Caprock will look to bounce back when hosting the Wichita Falls Coyotes at Dick Bivins Stadium.

The Coyotes are a team that holds some question marks around them, due to only playing one game so far this season thanks to COVID-19, but they are not an opponent Caprock Head Coach, Dan Sherwood, is overlooking.

That game will take place at Dick Bivins Stadium on Friday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m.

