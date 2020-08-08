Caprock graduate Mishael Adams signs to play college basketball at Friends University

2018 Caprock gradute Mishael Adams has signed with Friends University in Wichita, Kansas to play college basketball.
Mishael has not played organized athletics since graduating, despite that Friends University Women’s basketball head coach Dean Jaderston reached out to Mishael in April about joining the program. Mishael accepted the invitation to come try out, and subsequently made the team. Since learning she would once again be playing competitive basketball, she has been working on her craft everyday in preparation for their upcoming season.