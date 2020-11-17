Caprock Football, Amarillo High Girls Basketball pausing activities due to COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Caprock Football program and Amarillo High School Girls Basketball program are pausing all activities due to COVID-19.

According to Amarillo ISD Athletic Director Brad Thiessen, Caprock will forfeit the next two games, Nov. 20 against Lubbock Coronado and Nov. 27 against Palo Duro.

Thiessen said AHS Girls Basketball will cancel all games between now and Dec. 4.

Both sports programs will resume their workouts on Nov. 30.