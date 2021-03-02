Canyon, Panhandle, Nazareth advance to State Semifinals

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – There were three different area high school girls basketball teams that advanced to the State Semifinals on Tuesday.

There were five area high school girls basketball teams that reached the Regional Finals on Tuesday and 3 remain following Tuesday nights match ups.

See Tuesdays Regional Final scores below.

4A

Canyon defeated Bridgeport, 42-37

2A

Panhandle defeats Wellington, 43-36

1A

Nazareth defeats Claude, 54-32