AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – There were three different area high school girls basketball teams that advanced to the State Semifinals on Tuesday.
There were five area high school girls basketball teams that reached the Regional Finals on Tuesday and 3 remain following Tuesday nights match ups.
See Tuesdays Regional Final scores below.
4A
Canyon defeated Bridgeport, 42-37
2A
Panhandle defeats Wellington, 43-36
1A
Nazareth defeats Claude, 54-32
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Canyon, Panhandle, Nazareth advance to State Semifinals
- Rep. Ronny Jackson responds to Department of Defense inspection report anticipated to be released Wednesday
- St. Andrew’s Episcopal School students celebrate Texas Independence Day
- Stimulus check latest: Biden urges Senate Democrats to rally behind $1.9T COVID-19 bill
- Police shootout during a live report in San Diego ends in arrest