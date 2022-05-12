The Canyon Lady Eagles absolutey dominated the 4A Girls UIL State Track Meet in Austin, scoring 70 points and topping second place Stephenville by 27 points, as they claim the Team State Championship.

The Lady Eagles were started on the day by Hannah Stuart who finished with a silver medal in both the 1600m and the 3200. Pole Vaulter Kashlee Dickinson also claimed a silver medal, with a vault of 13 feet.

Junior Abree Winfrey supplied quite the spark on the day, claiming a gold medal in the 800m dash, a silver in the 300m Hurdles, and was the anchor of the 4×400 relay team that also took Gold.