Canyon Lady Eagles Advance to Regional Semifinals: Amarillo High & Canyon Boys Advance

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Canyon Lady Eagles advanced to the Regional Semifinals on Wednesday after knocking out an undefeated Levelland squad, and the Amarillo High and Canyon boys advanced to the Regional Quarterfinals after winning their area round match ups.

You can see how every area teams Wednesday playoff games shaked out below.

5A Girls Regional Quarterfinals

Plainview defeats Tascosa, 69-63

4A Girls Regional Quarterfinals

Canyon defeats Levelland, 49-24

5A Boys Area Round

Amarillo High Defeats El Paso Bel Air, 79-72

El Paso Andress defeats Palo Duro, 79-72

4A Boys Area Round

Canyon Defeats San Elizario, 50-37