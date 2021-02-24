AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Canyon Lady Eagles advanced to the Regional Semifinals on Wednesday after knocking out an undefeated Levelland squad, and the Amarillo High and Canyon boys advanced to the Regional Quarterfinals after winning their area round match ups.
You can see how every area teams Wednesday playoff games shaked out below.
5A Girls Regional Quarterfinals
Plainview defeats Tascosa, 69-63
4A Girls Regional Quarterfinals
Canyon defeats Levelland, 49-24
5A Boys Area Round
Amarillo High Defeats El Paso Bel Air, 79-72
El Paso Andress defeats Palo Duro, 79-72
4A Boys Area Round
Canyon Defeats San Elizario, 50-37
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Canyon Lady Eagles Advance to Regional Semifinals: Amarillo High & Canyon Boys Advance
- Bats, birds found dead in wake of deep Southern freeze
- Thank you to the “Unsung Heroes” in our local hospitals
- Rep. Ronny Jackson and five other Texas Representatives send letter addressing backlog of records requests for veterans
- Brother of Daniel Prude ‘speechless’ over grand jury decision: ‘The whole world watched them kill him’