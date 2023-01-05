CANYON Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This season The Canyon Lady Eagles Basketball team has racked up a 16-3 overall record to go along with a 4-0 district record. For those that are familiar with the Lady Eagles, it doesn’t come as much of a surprise, seeing that historically they are one of the most successful programs in the state.

However, perhaps those Lady Eagles have continued to find success due with how tightly knit their teams always seem to be. After all, in recent years, The Lady Eagles have had Tate Lombard and his father Joe Lombard on the sideline.

The thing is the Lombards are not the only family bond within the Lady Eagles program.

There is also the Schulte sisters, and the Winfrey’s to go along with the family dynamic.

The Winfrey’s are the daughters of Head Football Coach, Todd Winfrey. While there has already been a couple of Coach Winfrey’s daughters that have played for the Lombard’s, this years team consists of both Abree Winfrey (Senior Guard), and her younger sister, Sydnee Winfrey (Sophomore Forward).

Both Winfrey girls help bring a spark to this years team, which may be somewhat due to their competitive nature.

When asked about their dynamic and overall sibling rivalry, Sydnee said, “We have little score sheet and it’s always who can…outscore the other. Who can get the most points, but other than that, we just do it for our team, you know.”

Coach Tate Lombard mentioned that both girls bring a certain type of toughness & competitiveness that helps the team due to both having the desire to win.

The Canyon Lady Eagles will look to continue their district winning streak Friday night (January 6) when they travel to Randall High School to take on the Lady Raiders at 6:00 P.M.