EUGENE, Oregon (KAMR/KCIT) — Canyon High School’s Abree Winfrey is in Oregon over the weekend competing at the 2022 Nike Outdoor Nationals as she is apart of the meets ‘Emerging Elite’ athletes.

While at the meet the senior sprinter competed in the second days 400 Meter Hurdles where she managed to quite literally run away from the competition with a blazing time of 1:02.49 to secure gold!

Winfrey will also be competing in the 800 Meter Dash at the meet on Sunday.