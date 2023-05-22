Canyon, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Canyon Independent School District hosted a special school board meeting Monday afternoon at Happy State Bank Stadium to name Dan Sherwood as Randall High School’s new football coach.

Sherwood is obviously no stranger to the area, as he graduated from Amarillo High in 2005 where he lettered in football, basketball, and track, and earned all-District 2-5A honors. Following high school, Sherwood found himself at West Texas A&M University as an offensive lineman.

Following Sherwood’s playing career he was named an assistant at Caprock High School where he took on special teams and offensive line duties. Sherwood then took the head coaching reins at Caprock in 2014 where he had remained up to this point.

In Sherwoods time at Caprock he had great success including, 4 playoff appearances (which are half the appearances in school history) 15′, 16′, 18′, 21′. He lead the Longhorns to a District Championship in 2018, as well as a Bi-District Championship the same year (the only playoff win in school history).

Due to Sherwoods success, he has also been named to Dave Campbell’s Texas High School Football top 40 coaches under 40, he’s also been named State of Texas inspirational coach of the week for 5A several times.