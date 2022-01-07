Canyon Independent School District introduces West Plains High School’s head volleyball and football coaches

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Canyon ISD introduced West Plains High School’s new head coaches for football and volleyball this morning.

West Plains High school will be known as the wolves and leading the wolf-pack football team into battle on Friday nights will be Adam Cummings, who has 17 years experience as a Texas high school football coach.

Nine of Coach Cummings coaching years were were spent at Canyon High School as a defensive coordinator, but more recently he’s had success in Sundown leading the Roughnecks to the playoffs four years in row, and he had put up an impressive winning percentage of 70% in that stretch.



The other West Plains coaching hire is also a familiar face, it’s Kaitlyn Cornelius who will be leading their volleyball program.

Cornelius grew up in the area, first playing volleyball at Bushland High School, where she won a state title in 2013 and was named the tournament MVP in the process. Since then she has been an assistant coach at Canyon High School where she has helped the Lady Eagles reach the playoffs for four straight years.

Watch the video at the top of the page to see what the two new west plains coaches had to say on their new roles.