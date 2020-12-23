Canyon girls and boys basketball play host to Lubbock Monterey

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Canyon Eagles girls and boys basketball teams were at home against Lubbock Monterey on Tuesday afternoon.

Score Finals:
Girls
Lubbock Monterey vs. Canyon
Lady Eagles win, 74-27

Boys
Lubbock Monterey vs. Canyon
Monterey wins, 65-53

You can watch highlights from both of those high school basketball games at the top of the story.

