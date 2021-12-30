Canyon Eagles win the Tatum Tough Tournament Championship

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Veterans Resource Center recently hired an on-site counselor. Ashli Andrews will provide counseling services so veterans and their families won't have to go anywhere else.

"They immediately get that help and they have that person to talk to. It's an easy segway in getting services and getting them to buy into getting help because if we have obstacle after obstacle, they are most likely going to fall through the cracks," said Andrews.