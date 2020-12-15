Canyon boys basketball battles Trinity Christian at home

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Canyon Eagles boys basketball team hosted the Trinity Christian Lions on Monday night for what was a hard fought game.
The Eagles battled and gave just about all they had against what was a 3-4 Lions squad.
Through out the second period Canyon came soaring back after being down 16-8, but it was not enough to best Trinity Christian, as the Lions were able to come out on top 69-61.
The Eagles will be back in action on Friday Dec. 18 against the Caprock Longhorns, in Amarillo at 7 p.m.
