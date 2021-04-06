Canyon Baseball and Softball Sweep Pampa in District Action

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Eagles of Canyon swept away their prey in the Pampa Harvesters Tuesday Evening.

Both the Canyon Eagles baseball team and softball team managed to come away victorious on Tuesday against the Harvesters.

The baseball game was more of a one sided affair, as the Eagles flew away with the win, 12-3. Where as the Softball game was a lot more competitive, but the Lady Eagles snagged the win, 2-1. Thanks in large part to a great pitching performance from Kylie Knowles.

Knowles:

7 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 12 K’s