Canyon and Wellington Join Panhandle, Nazareth, and Claude in Regional Finals

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Both the Canyon Lady Eagles and the Wellington Lady Skyrockets won their Regional Semi-Finals games on Saturday to advance to the Texas UIL Regional Finals round.

Canyon and Wellington will now join the Panhandle Pantherettes, Nazareth Swiftettes, and the Claude Lady Mustangs in the Regional Finals. Four of the five teams will even meet each other in the Regional Finals, with the winner advancing to the State Semi-finals.

See when those 5 area teams will play their Regional Finals games, below.

4A Girls Regional Finals game

Canyon (27-1) vs. Bridgeport (21-8)

Date: 03-01-21

Location: TBD

2A Girls Regional Finals game

Panhandle (21-3) vs. Wellington (21-4)

Date: 03-01-21

Location: TBD

1A Girls Regional Finals game

Claude (19-8) vs. Nazareth (27-4)

Date: 03-01-21

Location: TBD