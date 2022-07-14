CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Beckham Smith, is a 7 years old from Canyon that races motocross competitively at a national level.

Racing and going fast has been Smith’s jam since he was about 3, and just last year he competed and became one of the fastest 6 year olds in the nation.

Do to his national competitiveness, Smith was recently chosen to represent team USA in Verdun, France as the youngest American on the team for the MX Masterkids Championship.

Beckham will be in action for the MX MasterKids in France on July 16, and 17.