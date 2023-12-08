AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Canadian Wildcats at 14-0 are set to take on the Gunter Tigers who are also 14-0 at 6 p.m. on Friday in the Class 3A Division II State Semifinal game.

Camaren Cavalier senior quarterback for the Wildcats looks to end his high school career in the record books amongst a short list of Texas quarterbacks including Armando Lujan, Kyler Murray, and Tyrik Rollinson.

Cavalier heads into this game about 295 passing yards shy of having over 4,000 passing and 1,000 rushing yards on the season. The leader of the Wildcats threw for 237 yards against their last playoff opponent Wall.

Camren can also solidify himself in history with the most total touchdowns in a season heading into this game with 81 behind Armando Lujan and Nick Gerber with 82. According to Max Preps, he has run for two or more touchdowns in the last four games.

Both teams are looking to stay undefeated, Cavalier looks to end his high school career with his dad, Head Coach Andy Cavalier with a championship and historic records.