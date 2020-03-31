Canadian football coach shares daily positive outlook

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It’s a difficult time across the world during the dangerous coronavirus pandemic, but with struggle and adversity brings creativity and opportunity.

Andy Cavalier, Canadian educator and defensive coordinator for the Wildcats football team, is utilizing his time the best way he knows how. He may not be able to see his students face to face, however, that hasn’t stopped Cavalier from getting up at 5 a.m. every morning to spread a positive message.

“We’re all dealing with the same thing,” said Cavalier, who’s in his in his sixth year teaching and coaching at Canadian. “Whether it’s being quarantined, or social distancing, or whatever your situation is, God created us to build relationships, and be around people, and to help each other. The best way we can communicate right now is through social media.”

Cavalier has been an avid reader for many years. He says he loves reading books that help him grow as a person, and he’s wanted to share that with his students thanks to the power of Instagram.

“If kids are going to be on social media that much then I wanted to find a way to use that platform positively,” Cavalier said. “I love to read, especially books that make me better. So I figured it was a great idea to start sharing that the best I could.”

Though his books he reads are different each day. Cavalier’s message is always the same to anyone who listens. Be humble, be gracious, and be there for one another.

“Whatever you’re doing, whether you’re a coach, a student, a parent or a doctor, you can be kind in this world,” Cavalier said. Kindness attracts people, and I want our young folks in this community to know that.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: