Business left unfinished for Gruver Greyhounds basketball

GRUVER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Gruver Greyhounds were all set to play in the Boys UIL State Basketball Championship Tournament when they got the news that so many others have been receiving as of late.

The Greyhounds were in San Antonio on March 11, ready to play in the State Basketball Tournament, when they got the news that the tournament had been suspended by The UIL due to the Corona Virus.

Most of the players were in shock, and or did not believe the news when they heard it. Star Senior, Jalin Conyers recalled the moment he saw that the tournament had been cancelled, “I kind of just out loud, not knowing what I was doing yelled, no way.”

This was Coach Britten East’s first season as the Gruver Greyhounds head basketball coach, and was saddened to hear the news, but was proud of his guys nonetheless. “I just wanted them to know how special they were to me, and how much I appreciated everything they did.”

The team seems to understand the overall reality of the situation they are in, and knows that the suspending of the tournament was for the best interest of everyone, but they also are quick to say that if the UIL were to allow it, they would be more than willing to lace ’em up and play for a state title.

Coach East said, “Absolutely, we would want to try and get it done, whether its at the Alamo Dome, in the D.F.W. area, or some neutral site, it wouldn’t really matter because these guys really want that opportunity.”

