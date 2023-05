AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Bushland Falcons baseball team in a one-game playoff of their Regional Quarterfinal on Saturday overcame a two-run deficit in the 7th inning to defeat the Idalou Wildcats. The win propels the Falcons to the 3A Regional Semifinals.

