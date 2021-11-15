Bushland Volleyball to Make 10th UIL State Tournament Appearance

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Bushland Lady Falcons have done it yet again. The team has advanced to their tenth UIL State Volleyball Tournament, and will look to collect it’s sixth state title this week.

Though Bushland High school was only established in 2005, their volleyball team has made the UIL State Tournament an astounding ten times. Out of those ten appearances, the Lady Falcons have managed to win 5 titles (2007, 2008, 2013,2016, & 2020).

If this Lady Falcons team is able to bring home another title this weekend, it would make them the second Bushland Volleyball squad to win back-to-back state championships.

The Lady Falcons will first face off against, Columbus at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas on Thursday at 1:00 P.M.