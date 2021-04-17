Bushland Softball Claims District Title

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Bushland Lady Falcons clinched the District 1-3A crown on Saturday, when they defeated The River Road Lady Wildcats.

The game was originally scheduled for 12 p.m. but was moved back to 1 p.m. , due to cold weather, but that didn’t stop the Lady Falcons from getting hot as they flew away with the win, 25-6!

The Lady Falcons, who are currently 20-2-1 overall claimed the outright district championship with a perfect, 7-0 district record.