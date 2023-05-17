BUSHLAND, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)- The high school softball playoffs continue with the Class 3A Regional Semifinals. The Bushland Lady Falcons bonded together as a team after their former head coach resigned during the playoffs.

Stepping up to lead the Lady Falcons as interim head coach is Amber Parkhurst. With Parkhurst at the helm, the Lady Falcons have continued to dominate on the diamond.

“It’s exciting anytime you can be one of the last 16 teams in your classification still playing,” said Parkhurst. “It’s become an expectation but it’s still exciting. They do a great job stepping into whatever job we ask them to do.”

In the regional quarterfinal match-up against Idalou, they swept the Wildcats, outscoring them 31-5. The Lady Falcon’s mindset going into the regional semifinals is resilience and hard work.

Parkhurst continued, “The roles have changed throughout the season and whatever we’ve needed them to do each person knows that when their time to come up and step into a different role, they accept it and do the best they can and get the support from the whole team.”

Senior left fielder Chloe Cochran, explains her and the team’s mindset going into these playoffs.

“The mindset is just resilience,” said Cochran. “We’re never satisfied, and we have to put the last game behind us even though we did good. We can’t let that dictate how we play, we have to keep building off of that and just come out with that mindset every game and just keep it going.”

Junior pitcher Brylee Adams details her mindset during the playoffs and why the team plays well together.

“At practice, we work really hard and everyone is just coming together, trusting each other,” said Adams. “The mindset has just been to work hard.”

The Lady Falcons are set for a one-game playoff against Coahoma. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday, at Friendship High School.