Bushland Falcon Baseball Athletes Sign National Letters of Intent

BUSHLAND, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A pair of Bushland Falcons signed their national letters of intent on Tuesday to play baseball at the next level.
Both Tate Nebhut and Coleman Junell signed their letters at Bushland High School. For Nebhut he signed to play at Oklahoma Panhandle State, While Coleman Junell signed to play at Frank Phillips in Borger.
