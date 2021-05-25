Bushland Falcon Baseball Athletes Sign National Letters of Intent

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUSHLAND, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A pair of Bushland Falcons signed their national letters of intent on Tuesday to play baseball at the next level.

Both Tate Nebhut and Coleman Junell signed their letters at Bushland High School. For Nebhut he signed to play at Oklahoma Panhandle State, While Coleman Junell signed to play at Frank Phillips in Borger.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast
Weather App Team 300x250

Don't Miss